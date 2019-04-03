There’s an Alternative Education Showcase at UHMC on Saturday, April 6th. The event is an opportunity for families to learn more about alternative education options on Maui. There’ll be curriculum providers and education consultants, as well as homeschool, co-op, hybrid, and charter school representatives on hand to help answer questions. Free. 1pm. University of Hawaii Maui College Community Services Building, (310 W. Ka’ahumanu, Kahului); 808-646-9334.

photo courtesy of Flickr/Steven Yeh

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events