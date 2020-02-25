The AAUW Whale Watch with Pacific Whale Foundation will happen on Sunday, March 1st. American Association of University Women Maui Branch (AAUW) is raising funds to award three major scholarships to students enrolled at UH Maui College. This is an annual event, and scholarships are awarded to students pursuing degrees or certifications with University of Hawai‘i Education Centers. $50. 3pm. Ma‘alaea Harbor, (Ma‘alaea); 415-816-2671; terryrosenstock@gmail.com

