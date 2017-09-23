A Tribute to W.S. Merwin in the Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

There will be a tribute to W.S. Merwin at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Sept. 29. The nonprofit Merwin Conservancy is celebrating their 90th birthday by presenting a tribute to W.S. Merwin, a U.S. Poet Laureate, two-time winning Pulitzer prize winner, environmentalist, translator and 40-year Maui resident. Readings will be presented by Edward Hirsch of the Guggenheim Foundation and Michael Wiegers of Copper Canyon Press. The State of Hawaii will also be present to issue a Gubernatorial Proclamation proclaiming that September 30th as “W.S. Merwin Day” in Hawaii. All ticket sales benefit the Merwin Conservancy. $10-25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Merwin Conservancy