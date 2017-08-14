100th Infantry Battalion Legacy Organization awards $3,000 scholarship to Baldwin High graduate

The 100th Infantry Battalion Legacy Organization has awarded a $3,000 scholarship to Baldwin High graduate Layce T. Yamauchi. She was recognized at an Aug. 12 ceremony at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center that was attended by Warren Yamamoto, President of the 100th Infantry Battalion Legacy Organization; the event was held in cooperation with the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center.

Yamauchi’s scholarship award was based on three criteria: an essay on the 100th Infantry Battalion, her academic performance, and her extracurricular activities.

According to organizers, her essay, titled “The Right to Fight,” provided a clear history of the storied 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team, two of the most decorated American combat units in World War II. In addition, Yamauchi was first in her class of 298 based on cumulative Grade Point Average. And she was involved in a wide range of extracurricular activities, many in leadership roles. Two other students on Oahu were awarded $1,000 scholarships.

Yamauchi graduated from Baldwin High School and will be attending Willamette University in the fall. Her parents are Lance and Lynn Yamauchi.

The 100th Infantry Battalion Legacy Organization is an educational nonprofit whose that perpetuates the legacy of the 100th Infantry Battalion and Club 100 for present and future generations through educational and charitable programs. It’s based in Honolulu and their scholarship is available to high school graduate students throughout the state.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization that aspires to a world where people act selflessly for the greater good. NVMC owns and manages and intergenerational campus on Go For Broke Place in Kahului that serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanly Izumigawa Pavilion and the NVMC Education Center.

Photo of Layce Yamauchi and Warren Yamamoto courtesy Nisei Veterans Memorial Center