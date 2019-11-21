E-bikes Considered for Haleakala

Should e-bikes be allowed?

Haleakalā National Park is proposing to allow the use of type-1, -2, and -3 electric bicycles on all roads where traditional bicycles are currently permitted. The term “e-bike” refers to a two- or three-wheeled cycle with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of less than 750 watts (1 horsepower), and the “type” is a classification based on the speed and level of pedal assistance required by the e-bike.

The proposed change would be reflected in the Superintendent’s Compendium, a listing of public regulations for both the Summit and Kipahulu Districts of the park. The new policy reflects a nationwide National Park Service directive issued on Aug. 30, 2019.

A person operating an e-bike is subject to the same Code of Federal Regulations that apply to the use of traditional bicycles; e-bikes will be prohibited where traditional bicycles are prohibited. Also using the electric motor to move an e-bike without pedaling will be prohibited, except where the use of motor vehicles by the public is allowed. Haleakalā National Park will retain the right to limit, restrict, or impose conditions of bicycle use and e-bike use in order to ensure visitor safety and resource protection.

The public has 30 days to review and comment, starting Nov. 6, 2019. All comments must be received by close-of-business on Dec. 6, 2019. Comments may be submitted by email to Linette_Makua@nps.gov with the subject line “E-Bike Policy.” Comments will not be accepted by fax or in any manner other than the methods specified above.

Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Anyone providing written comment should be aware their entire comment – including their personal identifying information, if included – may be made publicly available at any time. While anyone wishing to comment may ask the National Park Service in their comment to withhold their personal identifying information from public review, the National Park Service cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.

The current Superintendent’s Compendium for Haleakalā National Park can be found at: Nps.gov/hale/learn/management/upload/2019-Compendium-final_508_compliant.pdf.



