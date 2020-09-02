Whale of a Photo Contest fundraiser for PWF

Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) is seeking nature photographers with a passion for ocean conservation to enter PWF’s Whale of a Photo Contest while raising vital funds for the nonprofit’s Research, Education and Conservation programs.



From now until September 14, PWF invites shutterbugs of all levels to compete for a chance to have their snap of a whale, dolphin, sea turtle, ray or other ocean animal appear on the cover of PWF’s 2021 Marine Life Calendar — a fundraising vehicle that will help PWF continue its current research and influence management practices of our oceans’ delicate ecosystems and protection policies. PWF will not consider entries received after September 14. Online voting for top 12 entries takes place September 21-25, with the winner announced on September 28.

GENERAL DETAILS

• All submissions will be considered regardless of the entrant’s profession, location or expertise.

• Each submission must be accompanied by a $10 donation; multiple entries accepted.

• The top 12 photos selected by our panel of judges advance to the online voting round.

• Votes are $1 each with no limit on the number of votes allowed per entry. All funds raised directly benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s ocean conservation efforts.

• To submit your photo for consideration, fill out the entry form at https://www.pacificwhale.org/calendar and you will receive an email with further instructions.

• The winner will have his or her image featured on the cover of Pacific Whale Foundation’s inaugural 2021 Marine Life Calendar accompanied by a brief bio, receive a free calendar, and enjoy the intrinsic satisfaction of contributing to PWF’s fundraising efforts.



Showcase your talent while supporting PWF’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy, and to inspire environmental stewardship. Enter today!



Visit https://www.pacificwhale.org/calendar for more information.

Photo courtesy Pacific Whale Foundation

