WATER SHUT‐DOWN AFFECTING NAPILI

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, and Thursday, September 10, 2020, Maui Kupono Builders, LLC will

be performing work on the County’s water system. A portion of the properties along Lower

Honoapi‘ilani Highway and the noted side streets will have their water shut off from approximately 10:00

pm (September 9) to 6:00 am (September 10). The shut‐down will affect all water services between Hui

Road F and Bay Club Road. Side streets that will be affected include: Napili Place, Hui Drive, Hui H Road

and Bay Club Place. DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust

schedules as appropriate.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, contact Bill Curtis at (808)

276‐9434. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24‐hour hotline at (808) 270‐

7633.

