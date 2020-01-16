Waiting List for Housing Vouchers to Reopen, Program Assists Low-Income Families, Seniors, and the Disabled

The wait list for Section 8 housing will be reopening at the end of this month. The County of Maui will be accepting applications online for its Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List beginning at 8:30am on Jan. 27, 2020 until 11:59pm on Feb. 17, 2020. Applications must be submitted online, except in instances of reasonable accommodation. Hard copy pre-applications will only be available by advanced written request to the County of Maui. No applications will be provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) agency.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program provides tenant-based assistance in the form of a voucher to low-income families, seniors, and persons with disabilities for rental units chosen by the tenant in the private market. The Housing Authority provides payments directly to participating property owners to offset the cost difference between tenant payments and unit rent. Program applicants choose from a variety of housing options ranging from apartments, duplexes, single-family homes, or individual rooms.

The County notes that to better serve applicants and to make the application process available to all, including those who are least likely to apply, the entire application process is available online at Waitlistcheck.com/HI004. Applications can be made using any computer or smartphone with internet access. For those without regular access to the internet, public libraries offer free computer access to library card holders (getting a library card is also free!). Notification about placement on the list will be available online shortly after the closing date in February. Instructions regarding obtaining status information are provided during the online application process. Applicants must apply during the period the list is open for applications.

Due to limited funding availability, not all applicants will be placed on the waiting list. Applications will be selected and ordered using a random lottery system in an effort to make the process equitable. The time and date of receipt of the application online will not affect your chances of being selected for the waiting list, allowing equal advantage all who apply.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program assistance covers the rent portion that exceeds approximately 30 percent of an eligible family’s monthly income. Any and all households may submit a pre-application. Acceptance and/or assistance are based on income verification and eligibility requirements.

Eligible incomes range from $34,200 for a family of one to $64,450 for a family of eight. Additional information can be found on the County of Maui website.

–

Photo courtesy Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource

Share this:

Comments

comments