January’s Wailuku First Friday town party has been cancelled due to rainy weather, said County of Maui spokesperson Brian Perry. The Small Town Big Art event in Kipuka Square on Market Street next to the Iao Theater will be held, as scheduled, at 6pm. Artist Jessica Bodner will unveil her hina`i (fish-catching basket) sculpture.

Weather permitting, Wailuku First Friday will resume on Feb. 7.

