Upcountry residents will be pleased to hear that the Pukalani pool will reopen June 1, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The pool had been scheduled to reopen Wednesday, May 1, but an unavoidable delay in the delivery of renovation materials for the pool postponed the reopening.

The Upcountry pool has been closed during renovations that have included repairing cracks in the pool shell, removing and replacing sections of the pool deck and sealing concrete decks. They have also removed or replaced existing ceramic tile and lane markers, polished stainless steel gutters and railings, removed and replaced the pool plaster and waterproofing, and painted security walls.

The Department of Parks and Rec send their apologies for any inconvenience and plan to have you swimming in Pukalani by the 1st of June. All other Maui County pools are open with regularly scheduled hours.