UH Maui Culinary Academy Has 5 Scholarships Available

Thanks to an anonymous donor, there are FIVE scholarships available for students wanting to enter the University of Hawai’i Maui College’s award-winning Culinary Arts Program. “This incredibly generous gift allows us to give some of our high school applicants and non-traditional students an easier path to our program,” says Program Coordinator Pastry Chef Teresa Shurilla. “We’re looking for the best fit in terms of need, students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to join us. It’s an opportunity in the community we have not had before. Each scholarship is $5,000 per year, renewable the second year as long as the student continues to meet all program requirements.”

The program was recently ranked #1 in the country by the U.S. Department of Education’s 2020 gradreports. The survey of the 25 best associate in culinary arts programs in the United States, is based on median starting salaries for graduates in their first year after college. The program was also the first in Hawai’i to be accredited by the American Culinary Federation’s Education Foundation. And The Leis Family Class Act Restaurant – in which students learn both kitchen and dining room skills – has been singled out for its excellence by the online reservations platform OpenTable on several occasions.

August 1st is the deadline for Fall 2020 applications – please visit http://maui.hawaii.edu/how-to-apply/ For complete information about the Culinary Program please visit, http://maui.hawaii.edu/culinary/

