Two Families Receive Keys to Their New Home as Part of Habitat for Humanity Maui’s Housing Program

Justin Dudoit and Christina Cyr of Habitat for Humanity Maui with the Blando family

Habitat for Humanity Maui completed two more homes in their affordable housing project in Lahaina.

Both homes are located in the Kahoma Residential Subdivision and feature two and four-bedroom floorplans ranging from 864 to 1,200 square feet. The family partners are longtime Lahaina residents and had over 44 family members and friends, in addition to community volunteers, who helped with the home-builds.

“We never thought it would be possible to own a home, especially in these trying times, so this is our dream come true,” said new homeowner, Lei Blando. “Working with Habitat for Humanity Maui and alongside the community was an exciting experience. We’ve made some lifelong friends and it’s been an amazing journey.”

“Helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for these families is what Habitat for Humanity Maui is all about,” said Yvonne McClean, Community Relations Director. “We were able to bring people together to build homes, community, and hope during this pandemic and it would not have been possible without everyone’s help,” she said.

Year to date, Habitat for Humanity Maui has completed four homes in the Kahoma Residential Subdivision and is projecting to finish this development by the end of the year.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity Maui, or for ways you can help, contact Yvonne McClean at (808) 242-1140 or yvonne@habitat-maui.org.

