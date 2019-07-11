The One Where Axel Goes to Boulder

Well, my bags are packed (OK, almost). By the time this paper hits Maui’s streets, I’ll be in the air headed to Boulder, Colorado for the annual Association of Alternative Newsmedia convention. It’s going to be a special trip for me (legal weed aside). Not only will it be my first time mingling with the editors and other alternative news-people holding it down across the country during these dizzying times, I’ll also be there as a finalist in two award categories: Best Political Column (Coconut Wireless) and Best Innovation/Format Buster (Walk Story).

It’s an honor to be recognized for writing about topics that matter to me and impact our small community, like income inequality, workers rights the history of marginalized peoples, and Maui’s local media landscape. And, it was deeply meaningful last year when I got to interview more than 50 candidates for local, state, and national office while walking down the same street I used to go down on my way to school each day.

But more than that, it’s a reminder that this scrappy little paper and our community have the power to make waves. Thank you all for reading. I’ll keep you in my heart-mind from the Continent. A hui ho.