Tavares Community Center and Pukalani DMVL to Close for Major Improvements Project

The Pukalani office of the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing will be closed beginning Sep. 25 as part of the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center Improvements Project. The Community Center will be closed to the public from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Pukalani DMVL staff will be re-assigned to the Kahului Service Center, along with office supplies and equipment.

The extensive improvements project will include the replacement of deteriorated wood members, structural repairs, asphalt roofing and gutter replacement, and repainting of the interior and exterior (including lead paint abatement). It also calls for the removal and replacement of the VCT (vinyl composition tile) flooring, fire alarm system, re-waterproofing of the second story lanais, and other related improvements.

Access to the Upcountry Pool next to the center will not be affected by the closure.

The Department of Parks and Rec asks the public to please remain outside of construction area barriers for safety precautions and apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

Please call the Parks Permit office at 270-7389 for availability of other community centers.

Any questions or concerns may be addressed to Kris Baptist, Parks CIP coordinator, at [email protected] or 270-6158.