Student-Launched Program to Benefit Habitat for Humanity Maui

High school student Pohaku Kepler hopes the program will help put local families in affordable homes. Photo: Habitat for Humanity Maui

Local high school student Pohaku Kepler recently launched the “100 Real Estate Agents Who Care” program for his senior project at Kihei Charter High School. Inspired by “100 Men/Women Who Care,” Kepler hopes to encourage 100 local real estate agents to donate at least $100 each to Habitat for Humanity Maui. His goal is to raise $10,000 to help build more affordable housing on Maui that will benefit local low-income families.

Inspired by the “Care” movements, Pohaku made the connection that local realtors – who are often in the profession because of a passion to help people achieve homeownership – can band together and make a much more significant impact as a group to benefit those who are unable to afford purchasing a home through the regular market.

“It is so inspiring when young people don’t just see a problem, but take direct action to make a true difference” said Habitat for Humanity development director Max Tornai. “To date, Pohaku’s efforts have already raised just about $6,000 from over 25 donors. These funds will go a long way in helping us to continue to build safe and affordable housing on Maui.”

Real estate agents who donate can be listed on the program’s website, which can be linked to the agent’s business page. For more information on the program and how to donate, visit 100RealEstateAgentsWhoCare.com.



