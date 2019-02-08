Sponsor organizations are being sought to help provide children in low-income communities with free meals during the summer months. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is seeking sponsors on all islands to assist in providing nutritious meals that help children to learn, play, and grow during the summer break when many schools are not in session.

“Summer food service programs are vital to many of our keiki who normally rely on school meals for most of their daily intake,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “The HIDOE is a proud partner with our families and our community to ensure that students receive the highly nutritious meals that they need daily for healthy growth and development and readiness to learn.”

Schools, public agencies, churches, and private nonprofit organizations may apply to be SFSP sponsors. Sponsoring organizations will receive reimbursements for serving healthy meals and snacks at approved sites to children and teenagers, 18 years and younger. Sponsors also are encouraged to provide educational or recreational activities.

In 2018, 78,151 SFSP lunches were served across 98 locations throughout the state. Locations of lunches served varied from nonprofit organizations, preschools, churches, parks, and housing facilities. The Hawaii State Department of Education also served 125,151 lunches at 69 school locations on Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island through its Seamless Summer Option program.

The Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs (HCNP) will conduct workshops for new and returning sponsors on Maui, Hawaii, Kauai and Oahu from March 15 to 23. Personnel responsible for administering the SFSP will be required to attend.

For more information about SFSP, contact Daniel Sutcharitkul at the Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs at 587-3600.