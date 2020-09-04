September’s Go Green Recycling: Appointments Required & New Location Reminder

Go Green Recycling is a monthly, appointment-required, bulky-item recycling event hosted by Mālama Maui Nui for residents of West Maui. September’s event will take place on Saturday, September 19th at the new location. Visit www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen for new location details.

To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space, and Maui County – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability. Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:

Air Conditioners, Batteries (lead acid auto only), Bicycles, Washers and Dryers, Dishwashers, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Stoves, Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), Water Heaters, Scrap Metal, and Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors & associated cords)

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses, and our partners.

For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, please visit website at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen, sign up for E-newsletter, and follow on social media.

Share this: Print

Comments

comments