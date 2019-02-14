A new alternative to waiting in line at the DMV for your annual vehicle registration payments – a self-serve kiosk – has opened at the Maui Lani Safeway store in Wailuku. Car owners can utilize the kiosk to renew car, truck, motorcycle, and trailer registrations, as well as renew an expired registration up to 10 months and two weeks after its expiration.

“Consumers can now register their vehicles, pay for their documents and have everything in hand – all in a matter of minutes,” said Lito Vila, head of the Department of Finance Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing. “This provides drivers with quick and convenient customer service and puts them back on the road while freeing division employees to focus on more complex customer needs.”

Customer use of the kiosk will be closely monitored to see how it impacts service center operations such as reducing wait times for other customers, according to acting Department of Finance Director Scott Teruya. Other self-service terminals will be available soon at the Safeway stores at the Lahaina Cannery Mall and the Pi‘ilani Village Shopping Center in Kihei.

The kiosk, which is open daily from 5am to 2am, houses a self-service terminal that allows people to use a touchscreen to process and print vehicle registration cards and emblems. The machine accepts payments from debit or credit cards, and there is a 2.5 percent credit card fee charged to customers during kiosk transactions.

The self-serve terminal is the first of its kind in the state. Introverts rejoice.

–

Photo courtesy of County of Maui