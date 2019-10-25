Scouts Conserve Historic Artifacts

A Maui-based troop of scouts, led by Life Scout Ledan Kano’eau Delatori, recently conserved historic artifacts at the Baldwin Home Museum in Lahaina.

Through the Eagle Scout Project, Maui’s Troop 79 and a group of volunteers learned about conservation methods for rusting metal objects. Using a hands-on approach to stop corrosion, the Scouts were able to protect the integrity of 36 historic artifacts.

“We were hoping to do something for our community where our family has lived for over a century,” Delatori said. “Being able to restore artifacts from an important era of our town and from a place where we have a strong family connection too was an extra special treat.”

Delatori planned and led the project, and Lahaina Restoration Foundation supplied a variety of plantation era artifacts, in addition to cleaning supplies and tools. The scouts used a non-toxic de-corroder to halt the chemical process of oxidation, then they applied a wax coating to protect the surface. Chris Conley, LRF collections caretaker, instructed the group on how to properly protect the metal on the artifacts.

“All the plantation era artifacts in our collection are donations from members of the Lahaina community,” stated Theo Morrison, executive director of Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “It’s thrilling to share our knowledge with the Scouts and give them hands-on training in caring for and preserving artifacts from the past.”

Image courtesy Lahaina Restoration Foundation