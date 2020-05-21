Restaurant Purchases Raise $100,000 for Hawaii Foodbank

the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign is donating $100,000 to Hawaii Foodbank

First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) today announced that the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign is donating $100,000 to Hawaii Foodbank which is providing assistance to over 256,000 Oahu residents during the pandemic. This gift is the result of another 100,000 restaurant takeout and delivery purchases made by FHB cardholders in the past week through this initiative that also supports Hawaii’s restaurant industry.

Hawaii Foodbank joins the previously announced non-profit recipients Hawaii Meals on Wheels, The Food Basket – Hawaii Island’s Food Basket, Maui Food Bank, Kauai Independent Food Bank, The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together, Child and Family Service and Aloha Harvest, bringing First Hawaiian Bank Foundation’s total contributions to $525,000 since the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign began in mid-April.

With the $100,000 donation from First Hawaiian Bank’s “Aloha for Hawaii” fund, Hawaii Foodbank estimates they can provide enough food for 250,000 meals. With more than 240,000 Hawaii residents filing for unemployment, Hawaii Foodbank projects food distribution will surpass a remarkable 2.75 million pounds in May, serving 256,000 Oahu residents. Monetary donations are critical to their efforts to keep up with the community’s demand for food assistance. In the first four weeks of Hawaii Foodbank’s response to COVID-19, they purchased an initial $715,000 in emergency food and supplies which was followed by another $600,000 in food purchases in April. With the growing needs, they expect to exceed $2 million in food purchases in May.

“Through this important First Hawaiian Bank ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ donation, Hawaii Foodbank is able to respond to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to meet the needs of the 1 in 8 Hawaii residents already struggling with hunger. We extend our gratitude and aloha to First Hawaiian Bank for supporting safe food access for everyone in our `ohana who needs it while supporting our local restaurant industry,” said Ron Mizutani, President and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank.

“We are pleased to support Hawaii Foodbank’s heroic efforts to meet the increasing food assistance needs on Oahu,” said Cameron Nekota, First Hawaiian Bank Foundation President. “With the ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ fund we hope to address both the economic impact to the restaurant industry and the critical funding needs of non-profit organizations working on the front line of COVID-19 relief. This effort has brought our community together in showing our Aloha for Hawaii.”

First Hawaiian Bank’s “Aloha for Hawaii” initiative, which launched in April, is a special program that offers support to Hawaii restaurants and provides up to $1 million in donations to the “Aloha for Hawaii” Fund, which has been established to support non-profits with food supply and health and human service programs for those impacted by COVID-19. FHB’s goal is to generate one million takeout or delivery purchases at restaurants across Hawaii, and it plans to donate up to $1 million to local nonprofits that are standing up food supply and health and human service programs that support those most at risk as a part of this initiative. FHB customers can participate by using any FHB debit or credit card to purchase a takeout or delivery meal in Hawaii, and the Bank will automatically make a donation to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund. For more information, visit fhb.com/aloha.

