Registration Open for Trolling in Kaho’olawe Waters

Access to the Kaho’olawe Island Reserve is highly restricted, however during two scheduled weekends each month limited trolling is allowed. The Kaho‘olawe Island Reserve Commission’s trolling dates and times for September 2019 are 12:01am Saturday to 11:59pm Sunday on Sep. 14-15 and 28-29. During that time, trolling is allowed in Reserve waters deeper than 30 fathoms. Vessels must be permitted by the KIRC. “Reserve waters” are defined as within two nautical miles of Kaho’olawe Island. All other fishing, ocean recreation, commercial, or any other activities are strictly prohibited in the area.

Hawai ‘i Administrative Rules (HAR 13-261) require that all vessels must register annually with the KIRC before entering the Reserve to troll during designated trolling dates. Registered vessels are also required to file a catch report with the KIRC any time they fish in the Reserve, whether fish are caught or not, according to KIRC. A $25 permitting fee will be applied to the required registration process.

Permittees will be held accountable to prevent any invasive alien species, plant, or animal from entering into the Reserve regarding the marine environment and vessel hulls will be free of any IAS.

To register with the KIRC contact Dean Tokishi at 808-243-5889, [email protected], or visit Kahoolawe.hawaii.gov to download a registration packet. Registration packets are also available at the Division of Boating and Recreation at 101 Ma’alaea Boat Harbor Rd.

