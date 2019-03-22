Real property tax notices for 2019 were sent out via mail or email to property owners on or before March 15, according to the County of Maui Department of Finance Real Property Assessment Division. The notices show the taxable value of the land and (if applicable) property improvements, the amount of allowed exemptions, the person who received the exemption, and the classification assigned to the property.

Property owners are encouraged to review the document carefully and contact the division in person or by phone at (808) 270-7297 if they have any questions. If a property owner disagrees with the assessment, general land class, or exemption shown on their real property assessment notice, they may file an appeal with the Board of Review. The deadline for filing an appeal is April 9. The assessment notice gives taxpayers the option of receiving a paperless electronic notice for the next year.

The assessment notice is not a bill. The first half tax bill installment for the 2019-2020 fiscal year will be mailed on or before July 20. If you do not receive your assessment notice or have any questions, call (808) 270-7297 or view assessment information online at Mauipropertytax.com.

Image courtesty flickr/woodleywonderworks