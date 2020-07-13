Pedestrian Fatality on Kahului Beach Road

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Maui Police Department reports that on Sunday July 12, 2020, at approximately 08:23 PM, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Kahului Beach Road, .2 miles Northwest of Kaahumanu Avenue (Fronting Harbor Lights Condominiums) in Kahului. Investigation reveals a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner traveling southeast on Kahului Beach Road collided into a pedestrian. The pedestrian was traveling southbound across Kahului Beach Road, illegally crossing the roadway outside a marked crosswalk.

Subsequently, the operator of the Toyota, a 39-year-old male from Kahului, failed to notice the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian identified as 28-year-old Nelsin NAICH, was struck by the Toyota and sustained fatal injuries. Mr. NAICH was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year old operator of the Toyota and his two passengers ages 39 & 5 were not injured because of this crash.

SAFETY EQUIPMENT UTILIZED:

The operator and rear seat passenger of the Toyota were wearing a seatbelt at the time of this crash. The rear middle seat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

Vehicle airbags did not deploy

SPEED:

Preliminary investigation reveals that speed does NOT appear to be a factor in this crash, however the investigation is ongoing and traffic crash investigators will make final determination.

DRUGS, ALCOHOL:

The involvement of drugs and alcohol has not been determined; however the investigation is ongoing and final determination has yet to be made by traffic crash investigators.

To date Maui County has 6 fatalities this year, as compared to 12 at the same time last year.

