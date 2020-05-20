Pedestrian Fatality in South Maui

On 05/19/20 at 2028 hours, Billy Joe THEUS (72-year-old male, from Kihei) succumbed to his injuries that were sustained in this crash and died while at a hospital on Oahu. The motor vehicle crash occurred on 04/17/20 at 2008 hours on Veterans Highway.

To date Maui County has 4 fatalities this year, as compared to 9 at the same time last year.

On Friday April 17, 2020, at approximately 08:08 PM, a collision occurred on Maui Veterans Highway, south of Kealia NWR entrance. Preliminary investigation reveals a 2011 Kia Optima was traveling south on Maui Veterans Highway headed towards Kihei. The operator of the Kia, a nineteen (19) year old female from Wailuku did not observe a pedestrian, dressed in dark clothing walking across the roadway. As a result, the operator of the Kia struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a seventy-two (72) year old male, from Kihei was illegally crossing Maui Veterans Highway walking westbound within the southbound lane of travel.

As a result of this crash, the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. The operator of the Kia, and the lone passenger, a twenty-two (22) year old male from Kahului were not injured as a result of this crash.

