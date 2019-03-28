Lifeguard hopefuls will have an opportunity to take a first step toward their career April 12 when Maui County holds a one-stop recruitment day for pool guard trainees. The county’s Personnel Services and Parks and Recreation Departments will conduct the event beginning at 8am on Friday, April 12, at War Memorial Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku.

The pool guard trainee is an entry-level position in the pool guard program. It offers on-the-job training at no cost to the employee, and teaches the theories, techniques, and methods used in lifeguarding. Upon hire, eligibility for promotions are available at six months, and the county has a generous benefit package among other incentives.

Applicants should be prepared to take and pass a written civil service exam and swim 300 meters in 10 minutes or less at the April 12 event. Following successful completion of the written exam and performance test, interviews will be conducted on the spot.

Apply at Governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui by noon April 7 to be eligible for the recruitment day. Minimum requirements are a high school diploma and a valid driver’s license. For more information, call Cynthia M. Razo-Porter at the Department of Personnel Services at 270-7256, or Duke Sevilla, pool manager, at 270-6135.