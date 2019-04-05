Ten nonprofit organizations are earmarked to receive funding from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for programs that benefit the Native Hawaiian community. The Board of Trustees of OHA approved the awarding of $500,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations under its Kūlia Grants Program. Through this pilot program, OHA is providing smaller, one-year grant awards for projects that benefit the Native Hawaiian community and align with the agency’s broad strategic priorities of health, education, income and housing, land and water, and culture.

“After thorough review of all grant applications, we are very pleased to announce that we will be providing funding to 10 nonprofit organizations in support of programs that will directly impact the lives of Native Hawaiians.” said OHA Chair Colette Y. Machado.

“The services provided by these organizations range from culture and education, to healthcare and housing and will help Native Hawaiians across the state and in the communities in which they live,” said Kamanaʻopono Crabbe, OHA chief executive officer/ka pouhana. “It is important to OHA that we support projects that kōkua where they are most needed.”

OHA received a total of 81 applications with 51 eligible for review. The applications were reviewed by a team of external Native Hawaiian grant reviewers and scored on organizational capacity, scope of services, experience, project plan, service delivery, and budget.

The OHA Board of Trustees approved four nonprofit organizations in Maui County for funding through the Kūlia Grants Program for Fiscal Year 2018. In the culture division, Hawaiian Kamaliʻi, Inc.’s Hawaiian Kamaliʻi Summer Program was funded. The program provides a seven-week cultural education exploration program centered on huakaʻi (field trips), including a voyage to Kahoʻolawe. Goal is for 60 Native Hawaiian children to develop a strong identity through Hawaiian culture. ($25,110).

In the field of education, $25,000 will go to Hana Arts (Maui) for their project to inspire East Maui Youth through arts and culture education. That project seeks to inspire youth by hosting classroom teachings, workshops, and events that stimulate and broaden each youth’s potential.

In the health division, Molokaʻi General Hospital will receive $41,150 to expand services at the hospital’s Wound Care Clinic. The project will support the expansion and improvement of services that are offered at the clinic by providing non-invasive upper and lower extremity vascular assessments. This will allow people on island to receive a service that is currently not available and important in assessing and determining the best treatment plan for a wound.

Also in the education realm, Project Vision Hawaiʻi (on Hawai‘i, Moloka‘i, and O‘ahu) will receive $26,515 for Better Vision for Keiki – Vision Care for Children in Native Hawaiian Charter Schools. The project will provide vision screenings, exams, and glasses to Native Hawaiian children throughout the state and will provide school-wide vision care services to children in Native Hawaiian charter schools

Unlike OHA’s Community Grants Program that typically provides larger, multi-year grant awards that require a minimum of 20 percent matching funds, Kūlia Grant Program awards are smaller, ranging between $25,000 and $100,000, carrying one-year terms, and requiring just a 10 percent funding match. The Kūlia Grants may also be used for capacity building and capital improvement projects, which are prohibited under the Community Grants Program.

Image courtesy Office of Hawaiian Affairs