Nominate a Woman of Excellence

Forty years ago, President Carter established Women’s History Week. In 1987, the US Congress took this one step further and declared March as National Women’s History Month – a time to celebrate the richness of women leaders and their accomplishments. As Women’s History Month approaches, The County of Maui Committee on the Status of Women is once again accepting nominations for its bi-annual “Women of Excellence Awards.”

For a woman to be seen by her community is a gift, said a CSW spokesperson. “Many work hard behind the scenes, give everything they have to build a stronger community, and work tirelessly to advocate for what they love.”

This year’s Women’s History Month celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote. The 2020 theme of the Women of Excellence Awards, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” honors “the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others.”

This year, the CSW would like to honor women in the community who tirelessly work towards advocating for the rights of women in all capacities. The CSW is seeking nominations of women who live in the county of Maui within four categories:

– Young Woman of Promise (14-21 years old)

– Unsung Hero (60 years old and up)

– Honorary Historical Award (Posthumous)

Awardees will be selected based on their actions. Along with the nomination form, nominators are encouraged to submit a short historical anecdote exemplifying how the nominee’s story demonstrates their advocacy for women’s rights.

This is a great opportunity to recognize a mother, aunty, grandmother, friend, student, teacher, journalist, or work colleague – any woman! – who you believe should be recognized for their hard work in our community. We have so many great role models in our county that don’t get recognized for all they do; this is one way we can honor them, a CSW spokesperson said.

Nomination forms can be found online at Mauicounty.gov. You can also pick up a nomination form inside the County Building at 200 South High Street in Wailuku at the information booth in the lobby, or on the 9th floor at the Office of the Mayor.

Nomination forms can be sent via email to Pili.Nahooikaika@co.maui.hi.us, by fax to 808-270-7870, or mailed to/dropped off to the attention of the “Committee on the Status of Women,” Office of the Mayor, 200 S High Street, Wailuku, Hawai‘i 96793.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

“Women of Excellence” winners will be recognized during a Women’s History Month awards presentation on March 24, 2020, from 3-5pm on the 9th floor of the County Building at 200 S. High Street in Wailuku. Recipients of past awards include Kathy “Tita” Collins, Kekai Brown, Stacey Moniz and Tina Garzero.

For more information about this year’s award program, contact Pili Nahooikaika via email at Pili.Nahooikaika@co.maui.hi.us or call 808-270-7855.

[Dislcosure: Suzanne Kayian also works for Councilmember Kelly King]

