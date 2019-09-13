New Technology Helps With Traffic Management (But Not Violations!)

The newly implemented Advanced Traffic Management System put in place by the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation includes cameras at 10 locations and modernized traffic signal systems at all 82 existing signalized intersections on Maui. HDOT is also expanding the network of cameras available to the Maui public in order to provide real-time images of traffic conditions at key intersections and allow additional tools for the state and counties to manage the roadway system. The Advanced Traffic Management System is cloud-based and consists of controllers, a travel time system, cellular communications, conflict monitor units, and system monitors to enable HDOT to remotely optimize traffic signal timing on Maui. Traffic signal systems on Maui have also been modernized to allow connectivity between signals.

“The cameras allow the Highways Division and our county partners the ability to manage the roadway system in real time and adjust to traffic conditions as necessary,” said HDOT deputy director Ed Sniffen. “We are working hard to get the remainder of the system connected to ensure we can maximize the efficiency of the system that we have throughout the day.”

The cameras, which were installed this summer, can pan, tilt, and zoom, and the HDOT insists they are for monitoring traffic conditions, not for traffic violations. Traffic footage from the new system is accessible for the public to view at GoAkamai.org website by clicking on the “Cameras” tab and searching “Maui”. The images can also be seen by scrolling over the map of Maui and clicking on the camera icon at the specific intersection.

“The cameras are an additional resource for people to see live traffic conditions on Maui roadways to help plan their commute and avoid certain areas if necessary,” said Governor David Ige. “We are working to have more state roadways on neighbor islands connected soon.”

Traffic cameras have been installed at the following 10 Maui intersections, with the exception of the Kuihelani-Pu‘unene intersection which will have two cameras and is currently under construction until 2019: Haleakala Hwy. and Hana Hwy., Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. and N Kihei Rd., Kuihelani Hwy. and Pu‘unene Ave., Airport Access Rd. and Hana Hwy, Pi‘ilani Hwy and Pi‘ikea St., Maui Veterans Hwy. and N Kihei Rd., Ka‘ahumanu Ave. and Kahului Beach Rd., Hana Hwy. and Baldwin Ave., Haleakala Hwy. and Kula Hwy., and Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. and Keawe St.

–

Image by Stanley Nguma