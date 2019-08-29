New Program on Maui Aims to Empower Parents and Caregivers



A free training program designed to teach Maui parents and caregivers how they can become leaders in their communities is launching in October. The Parent Leadership Training Institute Hawaiʻi encourages the public to apply to attend the program, which teaches skills in leadership, advocacy, and civic engagement. Organized by the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, PLTI is open to anyone who cares about the well-being of children.

PLTI’s first Maui cohort will begin with a full-day retreat on Oct. 12, followed by 20 weekly sessions and a graduation. Participants will learn how to effectively create change by attending evening classes and completing a hands-on project in their own community. The program will take place at Imua Family Services in Kahului, and free meals and childcare will be provided. Maui residents are encouraged to apply at Hawaii-can.org/plti before the deadline of Sep. 30, 2019.

“Parents and caregivers know the challenges their communities are facing better than anyone else, but their voices are often unheard,” said Deborah Zysman, executive director of Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network. “PLTI gives them the skills they need to tackle those challenges.”

PLTI has graduated more than 35 alumni on O‘ahu since 2015. “We’re excited for PLTI to build a network of parent leaders here on Maui,” said Dean Wong, executive director of Imua Family Services and HCAN Board vice president. “Many families feel they don’t know how to create change from a neighbor island, as they feel decisions are being made for them on O‘ahu. There’s no doubt that these advocates will improve the lives of our keiki in our communities.”

PLTI Hawaiʻi is a chapter of the National Parent Leadership Institute, which provides the evidence-based curriculum. Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network is a nonprofit creating a unified voice for Hawaiʻi’s children. Its grassroots movement strives to ensure that all keiki are safe, healthy, and ready to learn.

–

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Children’s Action Network