MPD Requesting Public’s Assistance in Assault Type Case

The Maui Police Department is requesting the Public’s assistance in identifying the male involved in an unprovoked attack on a bicyclist in Haiku this past Tuesday.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., a male was riding his bicycle on Haiku Road when he was confronted by a Caucasian male operating a newer model white pickup truck, possibly a Toyota. The Suspect exited the vehicle and struck the bicyclist with a golf club several times, causing injury.

The Suspect is described as possibly in his early 40’s, approximately 5’10” and weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The male suspect had longer hair, to his neck, and had a medium-sized black dog with a white spot on its face, in the vehicle with him. After assaulting the bicyclist, the male left in the Peahi-direction on Haiku Road.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the male, please call the Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966 or the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at (808) 244-6400 and refer to MPD report #20-032076 or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Consider all wanted person(s) as dangerous. Do not approach, follow or take other action that could put one in danger.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the Maui Crime Stoppers at (808)242-6966. Callers to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and are given a code number. Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of person(s) responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property; the seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.

