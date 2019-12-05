MPD Raises Funds for Pacific Cancer Foundation

The Maui Police Department raised nearly $3,000 for the Pacific Cancer Foundation by selling pink MPD patches throughout the month of October. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Chief Tivoli Faaumu presented a $2,771 check to PCF executive director Nancy LaJoy.

During October, officers were authorized to replace the standard police patch on their uniforms as a way to express their support of the fund-raising effort. Many of the officers and civilian employees jumped at the opportunity to support the mission of the PCF. “The response was so incredible both within and outside of the department,” said Chief Faaumu. “In fact, I had a difficult time getting patches for myself.”

Demand for the pink police patches – and support for the Pacific Cancer Foundation — spread well beyond the Valley Isle. “We were surprised when we began receiving emails and phone calls from people outside of Maui,” said officer Bethany Cravalho-Parker, who was in charge of the project. “We received requests from California and as far away as Ukraine.”

