MPD Press Release: Missing Person, Samantha Iokia

Police are requesting your assistance in a Missing Person type case.

On 09/21/20 at about 6:24 p.m., a family member reported Samantha Iokia (32) of Kahului and her two minor children missing. They were last seen at their Kahului residence on 9/17/2020 at about 4:00 p.m. It is suspected she may have left the island.

Iokia is described as a Hawaiian female, 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Samantha Iokia is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400 or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Press Release 9-125-20 Maui Police Department

Image courtesy Maui Police Department

