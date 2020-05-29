Missing on Maui: Have you seen Kody Genovia

Kody Genovia is reported missing by family members

Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of 27 year old Kody Genovia. Genovia last had contact with his family in February/March 2020. He was last known to be residing in the Wailuku area. Genovia may be operating a green Mini Cooper. Genovia is described as a multi-racial, male, 5’7” with brown hair and hazel eyes. Genovia has since been reported missing by his family in the mainland.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400 or in an Emergency dial 9-1-1. Thank you.

