Millions in State Grants-in-Aid Available

Qualified nonprofit and other organizations can now apply for State Grants-in-Aid for the 2020 Legislative Session, announced Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Donovan M. Dela Cruz and House Finance Committee Chair Sylvia Luke. The deadline to submit grant applications is 4:30pm on Jan. 17, 2020.

Last year, the Legislature awarded nearly $30 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across the state. Grants are awarded for various public purposes that are recognized as priorities and seen as complementary to state government functions, including health, educational, workforce development, social services, and cultural and historical activities.

Information on the GIA process and the application is available on the Legislative Information tab Capitol.hawaii.gov.



