MauiTime Takes Second Place and Honorable Mention in 2019 AAN Awards

Days after returning from my trip to Boulder, I’m still in a daze. And now that I’m no longer a “mile high,” I can’t blame the legal weed or the altitude anymore, so I’ll just say I’m unpacking my metaphorical bags following the annual Association of Alternative Newsmedia Convention… and I probably will be for days to come.

The short story is this: MauiTime won second place in the Best Innovation/Format Buster category for our Walk Story series of candidate interviews, and honorable mention in the Best Political Column category for Coconut Wireless. I learned much about the stories that are being told across our nation during these tumultuous and shifting times, and how we can better share these stories with you, our reader, in the time to come. In the end, that’s what it’s about: telling stories that give voice to the voiceless and power to the powerless, while holding those at the top accountable.

Thanks for reading, and keep in touch.