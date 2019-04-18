Maui quartet Na Wai ‘Eha has been nominated for 10 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. The group is comprised of two sets of brothers – Kamalei Kawa‘a (guitar), Kama‘ehu Kawa‘a (bass), Kalanikini Juan (‘ukulele), and Kahikina Juan (guitar) – who grew up across the Valley Isle.

Named after the four sacred waters of Maui (Wailuku, Waikapu, Waiehu and Waihe‘e), the group’s self-titled album, Na Wai ‘Eha, honors their ‘ohana and speaks of their one hanau, or birthplace, which they love.

Voting for the final ballot nominees is done by members of the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts. The public will have the chance to vote on the Favorite Entertainer of the Year Award.

The 42nd annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards will take place on May 25, 2019, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

–

Image courtesy Kamahiwa Kawa‘a