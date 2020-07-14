Maui United Way now accepts Vehicle Donations!

Did you know that Maui United Way accepts Vehicle Donations?

Donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to Maui United Way at no cost to you. You may qualify for a tax deduction while supporting a cause that is near and dear to your heart!

Vehicle donation pick-up is always free to you and most vehicles can be picked up within 24-72 hours. You’ll receive an initial car donation receipt upon pick-up and then their team will work to turn your car into cash to support their cause. Once your vehicle is sold, they will provide you proper tax forms in time to file. Their friendly Donor Support Representatives are there 7 days a week to assist throughout the process.

For more information about how to donate your car, truck, boat or RV, go to: https://careasy.org/nonprofit/maui-united-way

