Maui Public Libraries Launch ‘Ukulele Lending Program

Virtual Launch Event by Jake Shimabukuro with Guest Artist Andrew Molina

Five Maui public libraries will launch a new lending collection of ‘ukulele beginning September 30th. Library patrons may borrow ‘ukulele for a three-week period at no cost with a valid library card.

‘Ukulele instruments are donated and supported by the Music For Life Foundation and Jake Shimabukuro, co-director of the ‘ukulele sponsorship. The goal of the program is to make ‘ukulele and ‘ukulele-playing opportunities accessible for all by allowing them to be checked out as easily as books at your local public library.

To launch this fun new service, the public is invited to a special Facebook Live musical performance featuring virtuoso ‘ukulele artists, Jake Shimabukuro and Maui’s own Andrew Molina, on September 30th at 4:00 p.m. Join the free virtual event at facebook.com/jakeshimabukuromusic/.

The ‘Ukulele Lending Program will be launched at:

· Hana Public and School Library (4111 Hana Highway, Ph: 248-4848)

· Kihei Public Library (35 Waimahaihai Street, Ph: 875-6833)

· Lahaina Public Library (680 Wharf Street, Ph: 662-3950)

· Makawao Public Library (1159 Makawao Avenue, Ph: 573-8785)

· Wailuku Public Library (251 S. High Street, Ph: 243-5766)

“We are excited to launch our ‘ukulele lending program for the Maui community,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “We are very grateful to the Music For Life Foundation who are generously sharing their talents and making these ‘ukulele accessible to everyone.”

For more information, contact your local Maui library.

