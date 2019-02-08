

The Maui Pops Orchestra is accepting applications for the Auriol Flavell Student Scholarship Awards for Young Musicians. The awards – in its sixth year – are intended for students who are pursuing higher education in the field of music, who play a symphony orchestra instrument, and who plan to promote community orchestras on Maui or wherever they live in the future.

“While our community has lost one of our most ardent supporters of the performing arts – and especially of talented youth – we are delighted to have the community support to continue Auriol Flavell’s legacy with this annual scholarship opportunity,” said a Maui Pops spokesperson.

A written recommendation by a music instructor will be required to be submitted with the completed application form. Each applicant will need to state their graduating year of high school (or college) and should provide their clearly defined career and music education goals as indicated in the application.

Application forms are available at Mauipops.org/scholarship. All submissions must be received by February 22, 2019 addressed to: Maui Pops Orchestra, 95 Mahalani Street, Room 6, Wailuku, HI 96793.

The scholarship award will be presented on March 10, 2019 at the Maui Pops Spring Concert at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in the Castle Theater.

Donations to the scholarship fund may be made payable to Maui Pops Orchestra.

Photo courtesy Loren Direnfeld