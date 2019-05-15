The Maui Humane Society (MHS) has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. With dogs coming in almost daily, the kennels are starting to get uncomfortably crowded. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog!
For more information, email [email protected] or call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3; or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel.
For more information about Maui Humane Society, visit www.mauihumanesociety.org
About Maui Humane Society
Maui Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, serving the community for over 60 years and is Maui’s only open admission shelter. Our mission is to protect and save the lives of Maui’s animals, accepting all in need, educating the community and inspiring respect and compassion toward all animals. Each year the Maui Humane Society helps thousands of animals, taking in over 6,000 animals to the shelter and serving many times that number through community outreach programs. Equally important, through the many programs and services offers, MHS provides support for Maui’s approximately 90,000 pet owners as well as Animal Management Services for the County of Maui.
