The Maui Humane Society (MHS) has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. With dogs coming in almost daily, the kennels are starting to get uncomfortably crowded. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog!

For more information, email [email protected] or call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3; or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel.