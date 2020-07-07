Maui Humane Society Reopens Spay/Neuter Surgery Clinic to the Public

Maui Humane Society (MHS) is pleased to announce the reopening of their surgery clinic to full capacity in the wake of service limitations due to the COVID pandemic. “We had over 300 animals in foster and at the shelter during the height of the pandemic. Our staff divided into two rotating teams to ensure that we could continue caring for animals even if someone contracted COVID. This resulted in having only one veterinarian working at a time, prioritizing essential lifesaving cases and the medical needs of animals in our care while restricting elective surgeries,” said Maui Humane Society CEO Steve MacKinnon.

During the pandemic, the National Animal Care & Control Association recommended that animal shelters restrict non-essential services such as spay/neuter, which are considered elective surgeries. While critically important under normal operating conditions, the priority of Maui Humane Society was to reduce services to protect workers and the public, conserve precious medical supplies, and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Maui Humane Society would like to express gratitude to the community who has been eagerly anticipating the resumption of public surgery services. MHS offers low-cost, high-quality spay/neuter surgery for dogs, cats and critters and performed over 7400 surgeries last year.

The shelter remains closed for general animal viewing and public is reminded that they must have an appointment and wear a mask to enter. Surgery appointments can be made by calling 877-3680 ext. 3 between 9 am – 3 pm, 7 days a week. More information is available at www.mauihumanesociety.org.

