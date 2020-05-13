Maui Humane Society Hands Out Donated Dog Food

Maui Humane Society volunteers and staff distributed over 2,600 lbs of dog food and supplies to Maui community members

Despite the wet weather, a team of Maui Humane Society volunteers and staff distributed over 2,600 lbs of dog food and supplies to Maui community members in need this past weekend.

Volunteers wearing masks and maintaining social distancing hauled bags of food into vehicles at a drive-thru station set up in the MHS parking lot and offered used collars and leashes if needed.

Director of Development & Marketing Jenny Miller stated, “We are humbled time and again at the outpouring of support that our community has for MHS, especially during this pandemic. Sadly, many pet owners are also facing financial hardship due to COVID-related job loss and may be forced to consider surrendering their pets. We are grateful to have the opportunity to give back to our community by helping to keep pets in homes with basic assistance such as food. This is considered a win for the family and a win for the shelter.”

At the conclusion of the drive-thru event, a portion of the food was provided to members of Maui’s Team Rubicon, who delivered 1,283 lbs. of pet food to COVID+ families and first responders. MHS Humane Enforcement Officer Mani White loaded up her enforcement vehicle with the remainder of the food to deliver 267 lbs. to homeless pet owners over the weekend.

The 5 pallets of food were donated to MHS by the Hawai’i Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Industry and coordinated by the Hawai’i Association of Animal Welfare Administrators. Shelters on each Island received a portion of the food relative to the size of the community serviced.

Maui Humane Society remains closed to the public until further notice. Virtual pet meet-and- greet and adoptions are available by appointment.

