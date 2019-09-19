Maui Civic Engagement App In Development, Seeks Public Input

The team behind the new application Kūkā is looking to the public for input on making civic engagement easier and more effective. Kūkā (Hawaiian for consultation) was born out of Ka Ipu Kukui’s Project Weekend in 2017.

For the past two years, Maui Economic Development Board has facilitated the Ka Ipu Kukui’s Project Weekend, which is part of Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows, a year-long leadership development program uniquely designed for community-identified current and future leaders of Maui Nui; MEDB was a founding member of the program. During the Project Weekend, the fellows divide into teams to identify and address a challenge in the community. This hands-on activity focuses specifically on practical solutions with the potential for implementation.

The team of fellows who created Kūkā have aimed to increase civic engagement within Mauiʻs community by providing a simple, secure, and mobile way to send video and written testimony to County Council members using a smartphone or web browser. The application is currently in its development phase and its creators are seeking input from across the community to assess potential usage.

The Kūkā team is requesting the public take a few moments to answer an easy, eight-question survey to better help meet the public’s needs. The survey can be found at Surveymonkey.com/r/5CQXDQL

Photo by Mauitime