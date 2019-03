Maui Chief of Police Tivoli Faaumu was presented with the Patriot Award on March 18 by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve members Lloyd Sodetani and Darren Kasai.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen service members through a wide-range of measures at work.

The award is given to an individual supervisor who is nominated by a service member or their family.

Photo courtesy of County of Maui