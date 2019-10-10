Maui Chamber Orchestra Plays On

Maui Chamber Orchestra has been going through a reorganization process since its founder and artistic director Robert E. Wills resigned from his post as music director. Following Wills’ resignation, the MCO proceeded with plans to venture boldly into a new era, launching its most musically diverse season ever.

The offerings for Maui Chamber Orchestra’s 2019-20 season include two orchestra concerts at ‘Iao Theater and a series of four chamber music concerts at Kihei Baptist Chapel.

The Holiday Concert, scheduled for December 21-22, will feature the Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus with guest conductor Stephen Spinelli of Cornell University. The program, Mozart’s Regina Coeli and Bach’s Gloria in Excelsis Deo (Cantata 191), will be followed by popular carols for orchestra and choir. The May 16-17 Spring Concert will feature Ignace (Iggy) Jang, concertmaster of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, as guest conductor and violin soloist in a program of Rossini, Vivaldi, Villa Lobos, and Beethoven.

The Chamber Music series shines a spotlight on MCO’s principal players, with programs for string quartet (October 27), woodwinds and piano (March 15), and brass (April 19). Rounding out the series is a Valentine-themed concert (February 9) featuring a quartet of vocalists offering musical depictions of love through the ages, from the Renaissance to Broadway and jazz.

In another first, MCO is offering substantial discounts on tickets purchased as a package – the two orchestra concerts or the four Chamber Music concerts. With tickets as low as $5 for students and $15 for seniors, and the package discounts for its regularly priced $27-$55 tickets, MCO seeks to make its concerts of “inspiring music performed passionately” accessible to the entire Maui community, residents and visitors alike. For more information and complete program listings, visit MCO’s website, Mauichamberorchestra.org/concerts.

The season begins on October 27 at Kihei Baptist Chapel with Music for String Quartet (+1). The featured piece is Schubert’s sublime String Quintet in C, a work widely regarded as among the composer’s greatest accomplishments, and one that, according to National Public Radio’s guide to essential classics, “revolutionized the art of writing for strings.”

–

Image courtesy Maui Chamber Orchestra