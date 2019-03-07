The individuals behind Maui Book Traders are reaching out to the community, asking for donations in any form to help them achieve their goal of opening a bookstore on Maui. Michael Whyte, Sara McGrew, and Christopher Kasak welcome both financial assistance as well as donations of shelves, building materials, cozy chairs, tables, books, and other furnishings for their new space. MBT is also open to donations of time, advice, and ideas as they launch their passion project.

“We want to make it very clear that we are not here to compete in anyway with the preexisting bookstores on island,” McGrew said. “Rather we look forward to enriching the literacy of Maui by working with other booksellers. We all have a common goal.”

MBT’s “collective of creative souls” hopes to boost children’s literacy by sharing their passion for community-oriented events, hosting open mic opportunities and book clubs, and incorporating storytelling and local art as they work toward keeping the written word alive and in circulation on Maui. “What sets us apart is our dedication to community events, our new book selection, and the invitation for readers to bring books in for trade,” McGrew said.

Whyte has been a part-time Maui resident for more than 40 years and has owned and operated independent bookstores on the Mainland for four decades; McGrew, a mother of 2, is an experienced book buyer and children’s event coordinator who has always had the dream of opening a store for the community where creative minds can meet and exchange; and Kasak is an avid collector, artist, and activist.

Together, they have their eyes on a location but say it is in need of a little love and care. “Haleakala Waldorf School has generously offered to help us create some shelving for the children’s department, but more shelves and donations are needed,” McGrew said.

Those interested in donating to the project, can reach McGrew at (808) 740-4291, or email [email protected]

