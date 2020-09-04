Maui artist Matthew Agcolicol selected for Kahului street art project

Local Maui artist Matthew Agcolicol was selected by Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Healthy Eating Active Living coalition to design and implement a street art project at an intersection in Kahului for a “Quick Build” demonstration project. The project supports the Vision Zero goal to end traffic deaths on Maui.

Agcolicol will receive $5,000 and with his art, will work with a team of engineers, planners and public safety experts to help improve road safety for people walking, biking and wheeling.

“We received so many great proposals and I want to thank those who applied,” said Lauren Armstrong, executive director of Maui MPO. “Matthew’s proposal stood out for his comprehensive approach to engage the public, strong project management experience, and for his personal connection with the project objectives.”

Agcolicol was the project director for the 2019 Seawalls Maui Mauka to Makai mural festival hosted by Pangeaseed Foundation in collaboration with Small Town Big Art in Wailuku. He earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from San Diego State University and is an H.P. Baldwin High School graduate.

In his application, Agcolicol mentions his grandfather Teodorico Agcolicol, who used to serve as a crossing guard to help Lihikai Elementary students cross the streets after school.

“I remember my grandfather in his baseball cap and high-visibility vest on Papa Avenue, which has inspired me to be more aware of road safety concerns, especially after the tragic death of a student who was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street,” Agcolicol said. “I am grateful to be selected and honored that my art can have a positive impact in creating safer roads for all. I look forward to executing the project.”

Agcolicol plans to share a survey and engage the community in the coming months on design elements for the project. For updates and for other ways to get involved, follow @mauimpo on social media and sign up for the newsletter at mauimpo.org.

