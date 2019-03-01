The Annual Made in Maui County Festival is now accepting product vendor and food truck applications for its 6th annual event. The festival will be held at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului and will be open to the public on Friday, November 1, 1:30pm to 6pm; and Saturday, November 2, 8am to 4:30pm. Qualified wholesale buyers and distributors will also invited to a special “Buyers Preview” on November 1 to talk with vendors one-on-one about their products.

Applications for the popular festival will be evaluated on the following criteria: products for sale must be made, manufactured, grown, and/or created in Maui County. Products, however may include source materials made or found in the State of Hawai‘i (minimum of 51-percent “Made in Hawai‘i” product valuation). Other judging criteria may include branding, packaging, website and online presence, and an interest in and readiness to export. A total of 140 product vendors will be selected to participate in the 2019 event.

This year’s participating vendors will also receive a membership in the Made in Maui trade program, which includes use of the official trademark seal, along with other benefits. Additional information on the benefits will be provided to accepted vendors.

Applications are also available for local food trucks. A total of 13 food trucks will be selected to participate on Saturday, November 2, and three food trucks on Friday, November 1.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 10,000 residents and visitors, and nearly 400 wholesale buyers and distributors across the state and as far away as Japan for the special invitation-only Buyers Preview.

“The Made in Maui County Festival was created to expose Maui County’s manufacturing businesses to prospective retailers, buyers, wholesalers, and distributors worldwide to help them expand beyond Maui County to statewide, domestic, and international markets,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thrilled with the impact the festival has had over the years in improving our islands’ economic diversity while showcasing our islands’ talented entrepreneurs and promoting and encouraging both residents and visitors to buy Maui County first.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies wishing to show their support for Maui County’s entrepreneurs and their products while increasing visibility for their own business. Sponsor benefits include event promotions, event tickets, program advertising, and more.

To download an application, visit MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com and click on the “Vendors” page for a Product Vendor application or “Food Trucks” for a Food Truck application. Deadline for applications is May 31, 2019, by 4:30pm (HST). Businesses will be notified of the Vendor Selection Committee’s decision on or before July 12.

The festival is presented by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce. For additional information, visit MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com or email [email protected]

–

Photo by Sean M Hower