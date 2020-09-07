‘Love Has Won’ Cult, Rerouted to Colorado

On September 7, 2020 at about 3:20 p.m., the Maui Police Department received notification that the Love has Won Cult, that had been on Kauai was en route to Maui. It was reported that leader Amy Carlson (44), Jason Castillo (45) and Miguel Lamboy (42), all from Colorado where scheduled to arrive at the Kahului Airport.

The three arrived on Kauai about a month ago and rented a house. During their stay in Kauai, several protests, vandalism and small fires had been reported. As a result, Law Enforcement intervened to ensure the safety of the group. On Friday, September 4, 2020, the protests escalated and the group ultimately decided to leave Kauai for their safety.

On September 7, 2020 at about 4:50 p.m., Carlson, Castillo and Lamboy were contacted at the Kahului airport by Officers of the Maui Police Department. While filling out their travel forms, screeners discovered they had reservations at a non-approved location.

Castillo related there was a big misunderstanding and that it was in the groups best interest to return to the mainland. It was further related that eleven (11) more group members were traveling from Kauai to Oahu, then on to Maui to meet with them.

Coordination was made with multiple agencies, and all fourteen group members voluntarily returned to Colorado.

This was a joint effort, thank you to all involved:

Mayor’s Office Maui, Maui Visitors Bureau, VASH Honolulu, Kauai Police Department/CIU, Securitas Airport Police Maui, Sheriff’s Honolulu and Maui Police Department.

Press Release 09-118-20 Maui Police Department

