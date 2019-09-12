Local All Stars Honored by Council

Maui’s World Series Little Leaguers were honored by the Maui County Council Friday, Sep. 6 during a council meeting at the Kalana O Maui (County) Building in Wailuku. Maui County Council Chair Kelly King introduced a resolution honoring the Central East Maui Senior Little League All-Stars for winning the 2019 Senior League World Series. Councilmember Alice Lee introduced a second resolution, honoring the Central East Maui Major All-Stars for winning the Hawaii State Little League Baseball Division Championship and finishing top five in the Little League World Series. Both resolutions were passed unanimously.

All councilmembers in attendance were enthusiastic about the all-stars’ accomplishments. “I had never really been into watching baseball prior to this series,” said King. “But the way these kids played – their dedication and sportsmanship – made a fan out of me. We are happy to be able to celebrate their accomplishments in the Chamber.”

Councilmember Lee, whose grandnephew plays with the Central East Maui Major team, said Maui County baseball had a phenomenal year. “These youngsters showed true grit and never gave up, even under the pressures of a national spotlight,” she said. “It is important to lend our support to the players and to convey our gratitude to them, their coaches, families, and friends.”

Members of both teams attended the resolution ceremony in full uniform. They were joined by friends, and ‘ohana, many wearing team colors. Councilmembers, too, showed their spirit, donning baseball caps during the official meeting. Gifts of congratulations flowed to the boys from those within the council and from the crowd gathered in the Chambers to celebrate. Lei were presented to team members, managers, coaches, and team moms. Special attendees included County First Lady Joycelyn Victorino.

Derick Sebastian, whose son Marley plays on the Majors team, said the parents will be forever grateful to the council and its staff for making the kids feel special. “What an experience it was… truly an honor and a privilege,” Sebastian said about the ceremony in the Chambers. “To have my son be part of something that brought the entire community together… and even parts of the world… it’s truly beyond words. What a true blessing this has been.”

Maui County Council meetings can be watched on Akaku Community Media, channel 53, where they provide “live” gavel to gavel coverage of meetings and replay them throughout the week. The Little League World Series and playoffs were broadcast on ABC Sports and ESPN.

–

Disclosure: Suzanne Kayian works for the Office of Council Chair Kelly King.

Photo courtesy of Office of Council Services